NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) announced today it expects to release third quarter 2021 earnings at the close of business on Monday, October 25, 2021. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 to review third quarter 2021 financial results.

You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 43080.