dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and IonQ, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination First Day of Trading on the NYSE Under Ticker “IONQ” Tomorrow, October 1, 2021

IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), a leader in quantum computing, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (“dMY III”) (NYSE: DMYI), a publicly traded special acquisition company. As a result of the business combination, IonQ will receive gross proceeds of $636 million, which may be used to fund future growth and accelerate the commercialization of its industry-leading quantum computers.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

dMY III is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s next-generation quantum computer is the world’s most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

ADDITIONAL LEGAL INFORMATION

Important Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between dMY III and IonQ (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination has been submitted to the stockholders of dMY III and IonQ for their approval. In connection with the vote of dMY’s stockholders, dMY III Technology Group, Inc. III has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed Business Combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the annual meeting and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. dMY III’s stockholders and other interested parties are urged to read the definitive proxy statement, dated August 12, 2021 and any other relevant documents that are filed or furnished or will be filed or will be furnished with the SEC carefully and in their entirety in connection with dMY III’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination and other related matters, as these materials will contain important information about IonQ and dMY III and the proposed Business Combination. On or about August 12, 2021, dMY III mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the transaction. Such stockholders are also be able to obtain copies of these materials, without charge at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, at the Company’s website at https://www.dmytechnology.com/ or by written request to dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, 11100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90025.