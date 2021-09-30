Wachusett Brand Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary With Utz!

Wachusett brand is excited to celebrate its 10-year anniversary under Utz Brands, Inc.’s family of snack food brands. Situated in the heart of New England, the Wachusett brand reaches fans with their home-style potato chips, a tradition of quality.

Wachusett Brand celebrates 10 years with Utz Brands, Inc. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

The Wachusett Potato Chip company was founded in 1939 by brothers Theofil and Steven Krysiak. Originally located in Clinton, Massachusetts, the brand takes its name from nearby Mount Wachusett. In 1947, the company relocated to its current location, a former prison turned potato chip factory and distribution center, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

The Wachusett brand and its Fitchburg facilities were purchased by Utz Brands, Inc. in 2011. Since then, the Fitchburg Team has added a second shift including 40 new positions, increased its product pounds produced by +50% and made significant investment in a new potato stick line and other high efficiency equipment. These investments in people and equipment support Wachusett and other Utz snack food brands, with members of the original Krysiak family continuing to actively work in the business.

Today, the Wachusett brand offers a range of fan-favorite potato chip flavors including BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion among others and is available in convenient 1 to 10 ounce sizes.

“We take great pride to continue the Wachusett business my grandfather and his family created, now over 80 years ago. We are honored to follow in the footsteps of the family tradition and legacy,” said Greg Krysiak, Plant Manager Fitchburg, Utz Brands, Inc., “And, in celebrating our ten year anniversary with Utz, we are extremely proud of our Fitchburg Team for all they’ve accomplished and who work hard each day to make high quality and great tasting snacks!”

Wachusett Potato Chips can be found in leading retailers across New England.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

