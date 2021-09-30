checkAd

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $3.0 Million and Operating Loss of $2.4 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.0 million, or $63.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2021 was $1,003.21 a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,112.19 at June 30, 2020.  

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $2.4 million, or $51.26 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $20.7 million, or $443.09 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The financial guaranty segment ended in April of 2020 due to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million.

For the three months ended June 30, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $1.5 million from $4.1 million a year ago to $5.6 million, driven by an increase in existing and new programs. Fee income increased 28.6% from $2.1 million to $2.7 million driven by an increase in gross written premiums year over year of $27.8 million, moving from $86.9 million to $114.7 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs in Texas and other key states as well as overall economic recovery, causing volume increases in the personal auto market. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 51.2% to 66.0%.

For the three months ended June 30, operating expenses increased $2.1 million from $2.8 million to $4.9 million primarily due to a one-time recognition of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract. This contract is associated with a managing general agency program that was discontinued in the first quarter of 2020. Each quarter, the Company evaluates the collectability of the receivable, and has determined there to be a significant risk to collectability in the near term. The Company no longer holds a receivable balance for the matter in question, but continues to vigorously pursue its interests to recover expenses owed under the personal guarantee contract.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets      
Investments:      
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 64,496     $ 72,642  
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   4,626       4,143  
Cash and cash equivalents   26,940       24,254  
Restricted cash   2,160       548  
Accrued investment income   281       355  
Premiums receivable   83,127       73,073  
Deferred insurance premiums   114,583       101,843  
Reinsurance balances receivable, net   199,565       194,914  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   4,916       3,590  
Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
Other assets   3,167       3,767  
Total Assets $ 541,711     $ 516,979  
       
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 198,810     $ 192,943  
Deferred commission income   3,283       2,482  
Unearned premiums   119,370       105,678  
Ceded premium payable   77,796       71,989  
Payable to general agents   7,165       4,331  
Funds withheld   60,660       64,980  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   10,226       7,922  
Notes payable   16,521       16,521  
Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
Interest payable   450       451  
Total Liabilities   494,581       467,597  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Common shares   4,698       4,698  
Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,151  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,700       1,962  
Retained deficit   (154,500 )     (152,482 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   41,077       43,329  
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   6,053       6,053  
Total Equity   47,130       49,382  
       
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 541,711     $ 516,979  
       

See Notes to June 30, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
               
  Three months ended June,   Six months ended June,
    2021     2020     2021       2020  
Revenues              
               
Net premiums earned $ 5,552     $ 610     $ 10,537     $ 4,438  
Fee income   2,736       2,084       6,022       5,251  
               
Net investment income   65       92       162       592  
Net realized gains on investments   (2 )     1,294       36       1,500  
Fair value adjustment   -       2,635       -       2,077  
Other income   44       -       77       -  
               
Total revenues   8,395       6,715       16,834       13,860  
               
Expenses              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   3,667       4,107       6,391       5,811  
Acquisition expenses   1,799       956       3,575       2,239  
Operating expenses   4,888       2,833       7,373       6,690  
Other expense   -       (238 )     -       284  
Interest expense   451       451       902       902  
               
Total expenses   10,805       8,109       18,241       15,926  
               
               
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (2,410 )   $ (1,394 )   $ (1,407 )   $ (2,066 )
Income tax (expense)   -       (52 )     (26 )     (216 )
               
Net (loss) before dividends   (2,410 )     (1,446 )     (1,433 )     (2,282 )
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary   (585 )     -       (585 )     -  
               
               
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (2,995 )   $ (1,446 )   $ (2,018 )   $ (2,282 )
               
               
Net (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ (63.75 )   $ (31.18 )   $ (42.96 )   $ (49.29 )
Diluted   (63.75 )     (30.97 )     (42.96 )     (48.96 )
               
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   46,979       46,379       46,979       46,295  
Diluted   46,979       46,689       46,979       46,605  
               

See Notes to June 30, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT        
             
             
(dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Net Change in Fair Value of Credit Derivatives Fair Value Adjustments Restructuring Charges Operating Income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $ 5,552           $ 5,552  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (3,667 )           (3,667 )
Acquisition expenses   (1,799 )           (1,799 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   86             86  
             
Fee income   2,736             2,736  
Operating expenses   (4,468 )           (4,468 )
Income tax   -             -  
Property and casualty   (1,646 )   -     -   -     -   (1,646 )
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned   -             -  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   -             -  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   -             -  
Acquisition expenses   -             -  
Operating expenses   -             -  
Financial guaranty   -     -     -   -     -   -  
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income   65             65  
Net realized gain/(loss)   (2 )   2           -  
Operating expenses   (420 )           (420 )
Interest expense   (451 )           (451 )
Other income, net of other expense   44             44  
Corporate and investing   (764 )   2     -   -     -   (762 )
             
Group total $ (2,410 ) $ 2   $ - $ -   $ - $ (2,408 )
             
             
(dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2020
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Net Change in Fair Value of Credit Derivatives Fair Value Adjustments Restructuring Charges Operating Income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $ 4,120           $ 4,120  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (2,111 )           (2,111 )
Acquisition expenses   (1,085 )           (1,085 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   924             923  
             
Fee income   2,084             2,084  
Operating expenses   (2,483 )           (2,483 )
Income tax   (53 )           (53 )
Property and casualty   472     -     -   -     -   472  
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned   (3,510 )       3,510       -  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   -       -       -  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (1,995 )       (18,657 )     (20,652 )
Acquisition expenses   129         (129 )     -  
Operating expenses   37             37  
Financial guaranty   (5,339 )   -     -   (15,276 )   -   (20,615 )
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income   92             92  
Net realized gain/(loss)   1,293     (20,793 )     19,500       -  
Fair value adjustment   2,635         (2,635 )     -  
Operating expenses   (386 )           (386 )
Interest expense   (451 )           (451 )
Other income, net of other expense   238             238  
Corporate and investing   3,421     (20,793 )   -   16,865     -   (507 )
             
Group total $ (1,446 ) $ (20,793 ) $ - $ 1,589   $ - $ (20,650 )
                                 


NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT          
             
             
(dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Net Change in Fair Value of Credit Derivatives Fair Value Adjustments Restructuring Charges Operating Income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $ 10,537           $ 10,537  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (6,391 )           (6,391 )
Acquisition expenses   (3,575 )           (3,575 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   571             571  
             
Fee income   6,022             6,022  
Operating expenses   (6,745 )           (6,745 )
Income tax   (26 )           (26 )
Property and casualty   (178 )   -     -     -     -     (178 )
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned   -             -  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   -             -  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   -             -  
Acquisition expenses   -             -  
Operating expenses   -             -  
Financial guaranty   -     -     -     -     -     -  
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income   162             162  
Net realized gain/(loss)   36     (36 )         -  
Operating expenses   (628 )           (628 )
Interest expense   (902 )           (902 )
Other income, net of other expense   77             77  
Corporate and investing   (1,255 )   (36 )   -     -     -     (1,291 )
             
Group total $ (1,433 ) $ (36 ) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ (1,469 )
             
             
(dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2020
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Net Change in Fair Value of Credit Derivatives Fair Value Adjustments Restructuring Charges Operating Income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $ 7,951           $ 7,951  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (4,234 )           (4,234 )
Acquisition expenses   (2,370 )           (2,370 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   1,347             1,347  
             
Fee income   5,251             5,251  
Operating expenses   (5,625 )         362     (5,263 )
Income tax   (217 )         (76 )   (293 )
Property and casualty   756     -     -     -     286     1,042  
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned   (3,513 )       3,703       190  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   2       (2 )       -  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (1,577 )       (19,546 )     (21,123 )
Acquisition expenses   131         (153 )     (22 )
Operating expenses   (67 )           (67 )
Financial guaranty   (5,024 )   -     (2 )   (15,996 )   -     (21,022 )
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income   592             592  
Net realized gain/(loss)   1,500     (21,000 )     19,500       -  
Fair value adjustment   2,077         (2,077 )     -  
Operating expenses   (998 )           (998 )
Interest expense   (902 )           (902 )
Other income, net of other expense   (283 )           (283 )
Corporate and investing   1,986     (21,000 )   -     17,423     -     (1,591 )
             
Group total $ (2,282 ) $ (21,000 ) $ (2 ) $ 1,427   $ 286   $ (21,571 )
                                     




