SmartBank Expands in Tallahassee – Announces Expansion into Floor Plan Lending

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBank, a subsidiary of SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial” or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), announces the hiring of two commercial relationship managers, Eric Davis and Ryan Pool in its Tallahassee, Florida office. Following the recent announcement of its expansion throughout Alabama and its Gulf Coast region, the Company is pleased to continue its growth with two long-tenured, experienced bankers to further solidify its efforts in Tallahassee, Florida.

Eric Davis, formerly with Wells Fargo, will join SmartBank as a Senior Vice President Commercial Relationship Manager. Davis brings over 15 years’ experience in the commercial lending space and will be joined by Ryan Poole. Poole, formerly with Prime Meridian Bank and Capital City Bank, brings over 13 years’ commercial banking experience.

“We are thrilled to enhance our Tallahassee office with two seasoned commercial banking professionals,” said Billy Carroll, SmartBank’s President & CEO. “This, coupled with our existing leadership in the Tallahassee market, provides us the muscle we need to build a solid foothold and further push our Panhandle expansion.”

Additionally, the Company announced the hiring of David Smith, former BBVA Vice President Dealer Commercial Services, to create a new floor plan lending line of business. Smith will be based out of Birmingham, Alabama and supported by a three-person team with over 60 years of combined experience in dealer floor plan lending/operations.

“Dealer floorplan lending brings an outstanding growth opportunity to our company and with David’s experience we are convinced this will be a great compliment to our commercial banking product mix,” said Carroll. “We are very excited to welcome David and his team with their decades of experience to our company and look forward to leveraging their relationships and talent throughout our region.”

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank.  Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and acquisitions, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

