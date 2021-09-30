First Citizens, CIT Extend Merger Agreement

The merger has already received approval from the Office of the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Action by the Federal Reserve Board is the remaining regulatory approval required to complete the merger, and both parties are committed to continuing to seek such approval.

RALEIGH, N.C. and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) (“First Citizens”), the parent company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) (“CIT”), the parent company of CIT Bank, N.A., jointly announced that the two companies have agreed to extend the merger agreement from October 15, 2021, to March 1, 2022.

The parties have responded to all questions issued by the Staff of the Federal Reserve Board, and the Staff has informed us that they do not have further questions at this time. The parties have been informed that the application is presently at the Governor level. The Board of Governors has not provided a timeframe for its decision on the application.

When completed, the combined company will operate under the First Citizens name and establish a top 20 bank based on assets among U.S.-headquartered banks. The merger will bring together complementary strengths of both organizations with First Citizens’ robust retail franchise and full suite of banking products and CIT’s strong market positions, nationwide commercial lending franchise and direct online bank.

About First Citizens

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for Raleigh, North Carolina-headquartered First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (“First Citizens Bank”). As one of the largest family-controlled banks in the United States, First Citizens Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) is known for building financial strength that lasts for personal, business, commercial and wealth management clients. Founded in 1898, the bank provides a broad range of financial products and operates a network of branches in 19 states that include many high-growth markets. For more information, visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First.