Laredo Petroleum Publishes 2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report

Initiates Continuous Emissions Monitoring Pilot and Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification

TULSA, OK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today published its 2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report, disclosing key performance data for 2020 operations. The report significantly enhances the Company’s prior disclosures with the inclusion of Scope 3 emissions estimates, insight into the integration of climate risk scenarios into its financial and business planning, and third-party limited assurance data verification. The report and data tables are available on the "Sustainability" page of the Company’s website at www.laredopetro.com .



Additionally, Laredo announced it is implementing a pilot project for continuous on-site emissions monitoring of selected facilities in Howard County and initiating the responsibly sourced gas ("RSG") certification process for all horizontal wells in Laredo’s western Glasscock and Howard County development areas, through an agreement with Project Canary.