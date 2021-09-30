Laredo Petroleum Publishes 2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report
Initiates Continuous Emissions Monitoring Pilot and Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification
TULSA, OK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today published its 2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report, disclosing key performance data
for 2020 operations. The report significantly enhances the Company’s prior disclosures with the inclusion of Scope 3 emissions estimates, insight into the integration of climate risk scenarios into
its financial and business planning, and third-party limited assurance data verification. The report and data tables are available on the "Sustainability" page of the Company’s website at
www.laredopetro.com.
Additionally, Laredo announced it is implementing a pilot project for continuous on-site emissions monitoring of selected facilities in Howard County and initiating the responsibly sourced gas ("RSG") certification process for all horizontal wells in Laredo’s western Glasscock and Howard County development areas, through an agreement with Project Canary.
2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report Highlights
- Reduced flared volumes by 56% versus 2019 levels, demonstrating further progress toward previously announced 2025 emissions reduction targets
- Reduced produced fluid spill intensity by 48% versus 2019 levels, including a 63% reduction in the Company’s oil spill rate
- Conducted a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned scenario analysis to demonstrate the resilience and economic viability of the Company’s development plans in an aggressive low-carbon scenario
- Increased transparency with disclosure of Scope 3 emissions estimates using International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) methodology
- Decreased the Company’s combined Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) by 14% versus 2019
- Demonstrated continued commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout the organization, with women and minorities representing of 56% of the Company’s Board of Directors and 47% of all Laredo employees
- Increased disclosure of workforce data and transparency with release of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) Data for 2020
