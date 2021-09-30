checkAd

Bicycle Therapeutics to Present BT5528 Interim Phase I Data at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that interim Phase I results from its Phase I/II trial of BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting EphA2, has been selected for a plenary oral presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 7-10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on preliminary findings from the BT8009 program on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

AACR-NCI-EORTC Plenary Oral Presentation Details:
Title: A first in class phase I/II Study of the Novel Bicyclic Peptide and MMAE Conjugate, BT5528, in patients with Advanced Malignancies Associated with EphA2 Expression
Presenter: Meredith McKean, M.D., Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology
Session Title: Tumor-targeted Conjugates: A Growing Family
Date/Time: Thursday, October 7 at 12:50 p.m. ET

Conference Call Details
 Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET to review the data being presented and provide an update on preliminary findings from the BT8009 program. To access the call, please dial (800) 377-9118 (domestic) or (409) 937-8920 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2287246. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Bicycle website, bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
 Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting EphA2, and BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten des Autors

