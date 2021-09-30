Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Present Trial Design for its Lead RAF Kinase Inhibitor Program at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

KIN-2787, Kinnate’s most advanced product candidate, is an orally available small molecule pan-RAF inhibitor being developed for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors. Unlike currently available treatments that target only Class I BRAF kinase mutations, Kinnate has designed KIN-2787 to target Class II and Class III BRAF alterations, where it has the potential to be a first-line targeted therapy, in addition to covering Class I BRAF mutations.

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that details of the trial design and scientific rationale for its first in human (FIH) Phase 1/1b trial (KN-8701: NCT04913285) evaluating KIN-2787 has been selected for a poster presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, October 7-10, 2021.

“We are looking forward to sharing additional details of the KN-8701 trial which is actively recruiting at the first three centers in the United States with additional centers planned to activate soon,” said Richard Williams, MBBS, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kinnate. “The first patient in this trial commenced treatment at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology and we appreciate their ongoing collaboration in this important clinical trial of KIN-2787.”

The poster (#P226), titled “Design and rationale of a first in human (FIH) Phase 1/1b study evaluating KIN-2787, a potent and highly selective pan-RAF inhibitor, in adult patients with BRAF mutation positive solid tumors,” will be delivered by co-investigator Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, Associate Director, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology.

Additional information on the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference can be found online at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-o ....

For more information on the KN-8701 trial, please visit www.kinnate.com/patients.

