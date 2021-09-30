checkAd

Sunrun Closes Securitization and Raises Additional Subordinated Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 22:30  |  69   |   |   

Transactions result in highest advance rate relative to the underlying collateral asset value in the company’s history, exceeding 100% of contracted Gross Earning Assets and achieves new low weighted average cost of capital

Financings set new records, with record low spreads against benchmark rates and 2.28% senior tranche yield, and improving cost of subordinated financing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services company, today announced it has closed the securitization of leases and power purchase agreements on September 29th (“Sunrun 2021-2”). Sunrun today also announced the execution and closing of an additional subordinated financing, which is secured indirectly by the Class B Notes issued to a subsidiary of Sunrun in the securitization transaction and by a portion of Sunrun’s additional retained interest in the underlying collateral assets in the securitization transaction.

“I am pleased with Sunrun’s record-setting project finance execution and continued improvements in our cost of capital, across both the senior securitized notes and subordinated subsidiary-level financing. With these transactions, we achieved records with the lowest cost of capital and highest advance rates in the company’s history, in this case over 100% of the contracted Gross Earning Assets of the securitized pool measured using a 5% discount rate,” said Ed Fenster, Sunrun Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair. “These financings highlight that Sunrun can not only fund growth but also generate cash, despite incurring billions in capital expenditures and operating costs.”

While the 2021-2 securitization transaction was structured with both A- (“Class A”) and BB- (“Class B”) rated notes, only the Class A notes were sold to investors in the securitization process. The Class A notes have an initial balance of $447.1 million and were priced at a yield of 2.28%, representing a spread to the benchmark swap rate of 120 bps at the time of pricing. This represents an improvement in the spread of 15 bps from the securitization issued by Sunrun in March 2021, which previously represented the lowest spread achieved by Sunrun or Vivint Solar, inception-to-date. The Class A notes represent an advance rate of approximately 75% of the securitization share of the aggregate discounted solar asset balance (i.e., contracted cash flows available for debt service) using a 5% discount rate. With a yield of 2.28%, the cost of debt for the Class A notes is approximately 160 bps below the average cost of the company’s overall securitized notes. The Class A notes have an expected weighted average life of 6.3 years, an Anticipated Repayment Date of January 30, 2029, and a final maturity date of January 30, 2057.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunrun Closes Securitization and Raises Additional Subordinated Financing Transactions result in highest advance rate relative to the underlying collateral asset value in the company’s history, exceeding 100% of contracted Gross Earning Assets and achieves new low weighted average cost of capital Financings set new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...