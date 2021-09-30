ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Data Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Company to host conference call and webcast Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that
address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced three poster presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be
held October 7-10, 2021.
Details of the poster presentations are as follows:
|Title:
|Initial results from a Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer
|Poster #:
|P041
|Title:
|Biomarker results supporting selection of RP2D from a Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide
|Poster #:
|P015
|Title:
|
ORIC-114, an orally bioavailable, irreversible kinase inhibitor, has superior brain penetrant properties and enhanced potency in preclinical studies of HER2-positive breast cancer
|Poster #:
|P234
Full abstracts and poster presentations will be available for on-demand viewing via the online platform for AACR-NCI-EORTC on October 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.
Company Webcast and Conference Call
ORIC will host a webcast and conference call to review data presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
