ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Data Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Company to host conference call and webcast Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced three poster presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be held October 7-10, 2021.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

  Title: Initial results from a Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer
  Poster #: P041
     
  Title: Biomarker results supporting selection of RP2D from a Phase 1b study of ORIC-101, a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide
  Poster #: P015
     
  Title: ORIC-114, an orally bioavailable, irreversible kinase inhibitor, has superior brain penetrant properties and enhanced potency in preclinical studies of HER2-positive breast cancer
  Poster #: P234

Full abstracts and poster presentations will be available for on-demand viewing via the online platform for AACR-NCI-EORTC on October 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.

Company Webcast and Conference Call

ORIC will host a webcast and conference call to review data presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 651-0991 (domestic) or (918) 922-6080 (international) and refer to conference ID 3575856. A live webcast and audio archive of the conference call will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

