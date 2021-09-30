Aileron Therapeutics Announces Presentation of New Preclinical Data at Upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2021

Aileron is currently developing ALRN-6924, a first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s attack on cancer cells. ALRN-6924 is designed to activate p53 in normal cells, which in turn upregulates p21, which pauses cell cycle in normal cells but not in p53-mutated cancer cells. A Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is currently underway in the United States and Europe evaluating ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immunotherapy. Aileron is pursuing a clinical development strategy designed to advance its vision to bring selective chemoprotection to all patients with p53-mutated cancer regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy.

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today announced it will present new preclinical data at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics demonstrating a potential secondary application of its novel, selective chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924 to also protect against radiation-induced toxicities.

In the AACR-NCI-EORTC poster presentation, Aileron will share data showing ALRN-6924’s activity as a radioprotective agent in preclinical models of acute radiation toxicity, leveraging the same mechanism of action that enables ALRN-6924 to protect against chemotherapy-induced toxicities. The poster details are as follows:

Poster Title: The Investigational Chemoprotection Drug ALRN-6924, a Dual Inhibitor of MDMX and MDM2, Shows Potential for Radioprotection

Poster #: P211

Date/Time: All poster presentations will be made available by the conference at the opening of the meeting on October 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

