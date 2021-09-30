Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Additional Details for Three Data Presentations at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference
Management to host webcast and conference call on October 7 at 8 a.m. ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced additional details for its data presentations, including a late-breaking plenary presentation, from ongoing clinical trials for lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, and TPX-0022, a novel MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor. These data will be presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) being held October 7-10.
Details for the presentations are as follows:
Presentation Title: Repotrectinib in patients with NTRK fusion-positive advanced solid tumors: update from the registrational Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 trial
Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I
Presentation Date (Time): October 8, 10:05 a.m. ET, followed by a panel discussion at 11:25 to 11:40 a.m. ET
Presenter: Benjamin Besse, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Department of Cancer Medicine, Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Villejuif, France
Presentation Number: LB#6546
Presentation Title: Update from the Phase 2 registrational trial of repotrectinib in TKI-pretreated patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer and with
NTRK+ advanced solid tumors (TRIDENT-1)
Presentation Date (Time): Recorded presentation to be available beginning on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET for 90 days on the meeting website for registered attendees
Presenter: Jessica J. Lin, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Presentation Number: P224
Presentation Title: Preliminary interim data of elzovantinib (TPX-0022), a novel inhibitor of MET/SRC/CSF1R, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in
MET: Update from the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 trial
Presentation Date (Time): Recorded presentation to be available beginning on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET for 90 days on the meeting website for registered attendees
Presenter: David S. Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Presentation Number: P225
Webcast/Conference Call Information
Turning Point will host a webcast and conference call on October 7 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to discuss the clinical data presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference. Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Turning Point, will host the virtual event for investors and will be joined by Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., chief medical officer.
