Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Additional Details for Three Data Presentations at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced additional details for its data presentations, including a late-breaking plenary presentation, from ongoing clinical trials for lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, and TPX-0022, a novel MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor. These data will be presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) being held October 7-10.

Management to host webcast and conference call on October 7 at 8 a.m. ET

Presentation Title: Repotrectinib in patients with NTRK fusion-positive advanced solid tumors: update from the registrational Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 trial

Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I

Presentation Date (Time): October 8, 10:05 a.m. ET, followed by a panel discussion at 11:25 to 11:40 a.m. ET

Presenter: Benjamin Besse, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Department of Cancer Medicine, Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Villejuif, France

Presentation Number: LB#6546

Presentation Title: Update from the Phase 2 registrational trial of repotrectinib in TKI-pretreated patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer and with NTRK+ advanced solid tumors (TRIDENT-1)

Presentation Date (Time): Recorded presentation to be available beginning on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET for 90 days on the meeting website for registered attendees

Presenter: Jessica J. Lin, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Presentation Number: P224

Presentation Title: Preliminary interim data of elzovantinib (TPX-0022), a novel inhibitor of MET/SRC/CSF1R, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET: Update from the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 trial

Presentation Date (Time): Recorded presentation to be available beginning on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET for 90 days on the meeting website for registered attendees

Presenter: David S. Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Presentation Number: P225

Webcast/Conference Call Information

Turning Point will host a webcast and conference call on October 7 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to discuss the clinical data presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference. Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Turning Point, will host the virtual event for investors and will be joined by Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., chief medical officer.