Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Late-breaking Preclinical Data on Targeting GSPT1 for Myc-driven Cancers at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that preclinical data for the company’s GSPT1-directed molecular glue degrader targeting Myc-driven breast cancer has been selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics from Oct. 7-10.



Presentation Details:

Title: Identification of GSPT1-mediated molecular glue degraders for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers

Presenter: Gerald Gavory, Ph.D.

Poster Number: LBA004

Date/Time: Available on-demand throughout conference