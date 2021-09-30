checkAd

Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Late-breaking Preclinical Data on Targeting GSPT1 for Myc-driven Cancers at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that preclinical data for the company’s GSPT1-directed molecular glue degrader targeting Myc-driven breast cancer has been selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics from Oct. 7-10.

Presentation Details:
Title: Identification of GSPT1-mediated molecular glue degraders for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers
Presenter: Gerald Gavory, Ph.D.
Poster Number: LBA004
Date/Time: Available on-demand throughout conference

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader precision medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa was launched from founding investor Versant Ventures’ Ridgeline Discovery Engine and is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland. 

Contacts:

Investors
Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com





