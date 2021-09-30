checkAd

Immunome to Present Preclinical Data on Anti IL-38 Antibody Program at the American Association for Cancer Research NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced that it will be making an oral poster presentation on the company’s anti IL-38 antibody program at the upcoming joint meeting of the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 7-10, 2021.

Presentation Details:

Title: “IMM20324, a first-in-class, anti-interleukin-38 monoclonal antibody, rescues myeloid cell activation in vitro and induces robust anti-tumor responses in vivo.”

Authors: John P. Dowling, et al.

Abstract Number: LBA022

Date/Time: All poster presentations are made available by the conference at the opening of the meeting on October 7, 2021, at 9:00am E.T.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company’s initial focus is developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Immunome’s beliefs and expectations regarding the advancement of its COVID-19 therapeutic antibody programs, execution of its regulatory, clinical and strategic plans, anticipated upcoming milestones for IMM-BCP-01, including expectations regarding therapeutic potential and benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immunome’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; Immunome’s ability to execute on its strategy with respect to its R&D efforts, IND submissions and other regulatory filings, timing of these filings and governmental authority feedback regarding the same, initiation of clinical studies and other anticipated milestones as and when anticipated; the effectiveness of Immunome’s product candidates, including the possibility that further preclinical data and any clinical trial data may be inconsistent with the data used for advancing the product candidates; Immunome’s ability to fund operations; Immunome’s reliance on vendors; the competitive landscape; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and elsewhere in Immunome’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

