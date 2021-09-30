checkAd

Repare Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from the Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that it has been selected for an oral presentation of initial monotherapy clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500 and a poster presentation of preclinical data for RP-3500 at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 7-10, 2021. In addition, the Company will be hosting a Virtual Investor Webcast Event on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Oral Presentation Details on RP-3500 Early TRESR Monotherapy Trial Results:
 Title: First-in-Human biomarker-driven phase I TRESR trial of ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related inhibitor (ATRi) RP-3500 in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors harboring synthetic lethal (SL) genomic alterations
Presenter: Dr. Timothy Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., FRCP, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Abstract Number: 4950
Session Title: Concurrent Session 04: Novel Precision Medicine Combination Trials
Date/Time: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation Details on Preclinical data for RP-3500 Alone and in Combination with PARP Inhibitors:
 Title: RP-3500: A Novel, Potent and Selective ATR Inhibitor that is Effective in Pre-Clinical Models as a Monotherapy and in Combination with PARP Inhibitors
Presenter: Anne Roulston, Ph.D., Repare Therapeutics
Poster Number: P054
Date/Time: Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Company Virtual Investor Webcast Event Details:

The Company will host a virtual investor webcast on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to further discuss the initial monotherapy RP-3500 data that will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Repare’s executive management team will be joined by Dr. Timothy Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., FRCP, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.

A live video webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A webcast replay will also be available for at least 30 days following the call.

About RP-3500

RP-3500 is a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia Telangiectasia and Rad3 related protein kinase) being developed for the treatment of solid tumors with specific genome instability related genomic alterations including those in the ATM (ataxia-telangiectasia mutated) gene.

