Establishment Labs Announces Events for Pink October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced the events and activities planned for the month of October in support of Pink October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“One in eight women will experience breast cancer in her lifetime. While survival rates have improved, the disease can still have a devastating impact on the lives of these women,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Establishment Labs. “For those women who seek breast reconstruction surgery, the availability remains tragically low, with less than 10% of women globally receiving a reconstruction after mastectomy and the waiting times in some countries as long as eight years. At Establishment Labs, supporting efforts to improve access and providing the tools needed to improve outcomes is our mission as a women’s health company.”

As part of Pink October, Establishment Labs will again support its annual Pink is for Power breast reconstruction program in Brazil. This year, the company, in partnership with plastic surgeons and hospitals in more than 20 cities in the five regions of Brazil, will provide the resources needed to allow 200 women to receive breast reconstruction surgery. “The diagnosis of cancer is a very scary time in any person’s life, and the journey to recovery requires a lot of strength and determination,” added Mariana Bonatto, Commercial Director for Establishment Labs Brazil. “Our objective with the Pink is for Power campaign is to contribute to the recovery of these women, as we believe that reconstruction goes far beyond a surgical intervention and directly impacts the return of patients to their lives.”

“While our support for breast reconstruction is present all year, we have several special events for Pink October,” continued Heather Brennan, Head of US Commercial Operations. “These include our annual Rosé for Reconstruction event at the Sixth World Symposium on Ergonomic Implants in Gardone Riviera, Italy, where we will announce the funding of an annual Scott Spear Memorial Grant to support research, education, and advocacy in breast reconstruction. We are also kicking off our partnership with the International Chess Federation, where Establishment Labs is sponsoring women’s chess events through 2022, including the World Women’s Team Championship being held this week in Sitges, Spain. Our support of women’s chess since 2017 further highlights our commitment to women in all aspects of life. We believe empowered women making smart choices is beautiful.”

