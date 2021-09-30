checkAd

IMV’s DPX Delivery Technology to be Showcased in Two e-Posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that two abstracts featuring two DPX-based immunotherapies have been accepted for virtual poster presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on October 7-10, 2021.

Poster #1:

Survivin peptides formulated in the DPX delivery platform rather than standard emulsions, elicit a robust, sustained T cell response to survivin in advanced and recurrent ovarian cancer patients.

  • Presenter:

Yogesh Bramhecha, Ph.D.,
Director of Translational Research, IMV Inc.

  • Poster Number:

LBA026

Poster #2:

DPX-SurMAGE, a novel dual-targeted immunotherapy for bladder cancer, induces target-specific T cells with a favorable safety profile in preclinical model.

  • Presenter:

Yves Fradet, M.D.

Professor, Department of Surgery

Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval, Quebec City

  • Poster Number:

LBA030

Full abstracts and e-posters will be available on demand on the conference platform on October 7, 2021 at 9am ET. Both e-posters will be available under the Scientific Publications & Posters section on IMV’s website.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing hard-to-treat cancer and other unmet medical needs. IMV is pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary delivery platform (DPX). This patented technology leverages a differentiated mechanism of action that generates a targeted and durable immune activation with limited side effects. IMV’s lead candidate, maveropepimut-S (formerly named DPX-Survivac), is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a novel cancer target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing maveropepimut-S in breast and advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. IMV is also developing another DPX-based immunotherapy: DPX-SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy to be evaluated in subjects with bladder cancer later this year. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

