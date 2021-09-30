checkAd

Baylor College of Medicine to Present eFFECTOR Therapeutics-Supported Research at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that eFFECTOR-supported research from Baylor College of Medicine entitled, “The RNA helicase EIF4A is a therapeutic vulnerability in triple-negative breast cancer” has been accepted as a poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Presentation details:

Title: The RNA helicase EIF4A is a therapeutic vulnerability in triple-negative breast cancer

Author: Na Zhao, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Associate, Dr. Jeffrey M. Rosen Lab, Department of Molecular & Cellular Biology, Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine

Presentation Date and Time: Recorded presentation to be available on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET – October 10 at 5:45 pm ET

Abstract Number: 0630

Hosted by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the 2021 Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics conference will take place as a virtual event October 7-10, 2021. The Symposium brings together academics, scientists and pharmaceutical industry representatives from across the globe to learn the latest innovations in drug development, target selection, and the impact of new discoveries in molecular biology. Additional meeting information is available on AACR’s website.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Contacts:

Investors:
Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke, an ICR Company
646-277-1282
Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media:
Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Canale Communications
619-203-5391
heidi.chokeir@canalecomm.com





