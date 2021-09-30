checkAd

Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Announce Poster Presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 22:35  |  66   |   |   

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital disclosed today that an abstract has been accepted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) for poster presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The abstract highlights research into the ability of Salarius’ lead drug candidate, seclidemstat (SP-2577), to target FET-rearranged sarcomas through the inhibition of the non-enzymatic function (i.e., scaffolding function) of the LSD1 enzyme. The conference will take place virtually October 7–10, 2021.

The title and authors of the abstract from Salarius and Nationwide Children’s Hospital are as follows:

Abstract Title: Targeting LSD1 protein scaffolding function in FET-rearranged sarcomas with SP-2577

Abstract Authors: Galen Rask, Research Assistant, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Emily Theisen, Ph.D., principal investigator, The Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Aundrietta Duncan, Ph.D., Director of Non-Clinical Development, Salarius Pharmaceuticals; Daniela Santiesteban, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development, Salarius Pharmaceuticals

“Inhibition of LSD1 is a growing field of cancer drug development research, and we are pleased that research underscoring our decision to expand seclidemstat’s clinical program into FET-sarcomas will be the subject of a poster presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC,” stated David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We believe seclidemstat targets both the enzymatic activity and non-enzymatic activities of LSD1 providing a differentiated mechanism of action that more robustly inhibits LSD1’s cancer promoting properties and could provide differentiated therapeutic activity in several cancer types.” 

Dr. Theisen stated, “We are excited to be participating in research into seclidemstat’s activity in FET-rearranged sarcomas. Malignancies driven by gene expression resulting from the dysregulation in the epigenome are therapeutically targetable, and the inhibition of LSD1 is a promising area of research. We look forward to future advances that bring new therapies to patients and their families.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Announce Poster Presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...