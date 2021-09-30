Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Announce Poster Presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

The title and authors of the abstract from Salarius and Nationwide Children’s Hospital are as follows:

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital disclosed today that an abstract has been accepted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) for poster presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The abstract highlights research into the ability of Salarius’ lead drug candidate, seclidemstat (SP-2577), to target FET-rearranged sarcomas through the inhibition of the non-enzymatic function (i.e., scaffolding function) of the LSD1 enzyme. The conference will take place virtually October 7–10, 2021.

Abstract Title: Targeting LSD1 protein scaffolding function in FET-rearranged sarcomas with SP-2577

Abstract Authors: Galen Rask, Research Assistant, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Emily Theisen, Ph.D., principal investigator, The Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Aundrietta Duncan, Ph.D., Director of Non-Clinical Development, Salarius Pharmaceuticals; Daniela Santiesteban, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development, Salarius Pharmaceuticals

“Inhibition of LSD1 is a growing field of cancer drug development research, and we are pleased that research underscoring our decision to expand seclidemstat’s clinical program into FET-sarcomas will be the subject of a poster presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC,” stated David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We believe seclidemstat targets both the enzymatic activity and non-enzymatic activities of LSD1 providing a differentiated mechanism of action that more robustly inhibits LSD1’s cancer promoting properties and could provide differentiated therapeutic activity in several cancer types.”

Dr. Theisen stated, “We are excited to be participating in research into seclidemstat’s activity in FET-rearranged sarcomas. Malignancies driven by gene expression resulting from the dysregulation in the epigenome are therapeutically targetable, and the inhibition of LSD1 is a promising area of research. We look forward to future advances that bring new therapies to patients and their families.”