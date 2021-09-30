Merus Announces Poster Presentations on Zenocutuzumab and MCLA-158 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced the publication of the abstract titles and authors for two posters that will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.

Zenocutuzumab

Title: Zenocutuzumab is an effective HER2/HER3 Biclonics antibody in cancers with NRG1 fusions

Authors: Jan Gerlach, Igor Odintsov, Alexandre Deshiere, Ron Schackmann, Marc Ladanyi, Jeroen Lammerts van Bueren, Romel Somwar, Cecile Geuijen

Virtual Poster #: P201

MCLA-158 (petosemtamab)

Title: Preliminary antitumor activity of MCLA-158, an IgG1 bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and LGR5, in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Authors: Antoine Hollebecque, Irene Brana, Lara Iglesias, Caroline Even, Shumei Kato, Marc Díez García, Mateo Bover, Patricia Martin-Romano, Rocio Garcia-Carbonero, Guillen Argilés, Josep Tabernero, Rajan Khanna, Viktoriya Stalbovskaya, Jeroen Lammerts van Bueren, Kees Bol, Mohamed Bekkrada, Andrew Joe, Ernesto Wasserman, Ezra E.W. Cohen

Virtual Poster #: P185

The posters will be available starting Thursday, October 7 at 9:00 am ET and on-demand throughout the conference on the AACR website. The posters will also be available on the Merus website.

About Zeno

Zeno is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 gene fusions (NRG1+). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancers. In preclinical studies, Zeno also potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation and tumor growth in models harboring NRG1 fusions.

About MCLA-158

MCLA-158, or petosemtamab, is an ADCC enhanced human IgG1 Biclonics designed to bind to cancer stem cells (CSCs) expressing leucine-rich repeat-containing G protein-coupled receptor 5 (Lgr5) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). In preclinical models, MCLA-158 binding triggers EGFR degradation in LGR5+ CSCs and is designed to have two different mechanisms of action. The first entails blocking of growth and survival pathways in cancer initiating cells. The second exploits the recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to directly kill cancer initiating cells that persist in solid tumors and can cause relapse and metastasis.