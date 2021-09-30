Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified Cancers, in Poster Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2021

The poster will include preclinical data on the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KB-0742, Kronos Bio’s internally discovered oral CDK9 inhibitor. The data build on results first shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting earlier this year.

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that it will present preclinical data in a poster at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The meeting will be held from Oct. 7-10, 2021.

The investigational compound, which is being developed for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, is currently being assessed as part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 study, and Kronos Bio remains on track to announce preliminary results from the clinical study in the fourth quarter.

The abstract title is now available on the conference website. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Preclinical pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KB-0742, a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor

Abstract Number: P228

Date and Time: Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. ET

About KB-0742

KB-0742 is a highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) in development for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. CDK9 is a global regulator of transcription and plays an essential role in both the expression and function of MYC, a well-characterized transcription factor and a long-recognized driver of cancer that is amplified in approximately 30% of solid tumors, including those affecting the lungs, ovaries, esophagus, breast, stomach, pancreas and liver. KB-0742 was generated and optimized from a compound that was identified using the company’s proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.