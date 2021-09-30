checkAd

QIAGEN Receives U.S. Department of Defense Contract to Further Expand Production Capacity for NeuMoDx

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it had won a U.S. government contract to increase the production capacity for consumables used on its NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems, an important step to support laboratory testing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

QIAGEN was awarded a $3.4 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of and in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand production capacity for COVID-19 tests running on NeuMoDx instruments at its site in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The platforms offer a unique combination of speed, flexibility, throughput and ease of use for molecular diagnostics testing, including laboratory-developed tests. By the end of March 2022, QIAGEN plans to scale up production to more than 16 million tests per year, up from the current level of about 10 million.

This contract follows a DOD announcement in August 2021 that it and HHS had awarded QIAGEN a contract for approximately $600,000 to expand production capacity for chemical reagents. The QIAGEN site at Beverly, Massachusetts, is the center of the company’s reagent manufacturing for other Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) in the molecular testing market, including for COVID-19 tests.

“These U.S. government contracts and capacity expansions are a testament to the crucial role of PCR testing in the fight against COVID-19 and their increasing value to improving outcomes to patients,” said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area and Corporate Business Development. “QIAGEN is increasing its flexible production capabilities to ensure the availability of our PCR testing solutions for COVID-19 and other diseases where they are needed most.”

For more information about QIAGEN’s Sample to Insight technologies, please visit www.qiagen.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

Wertpapier


