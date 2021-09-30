QIAGEN Receives U.S. Department of Defense Contract to Further Expand Production Capacity for NeuMoDx

QIAGEN was awarded a $3.4 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of and in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand production capacity for COVID-19 tests running on NeuMoDx instruments at its site in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The platforms offer a unique combination of speed, flexibility, throughput and ease of use for molecular diagnostics testing, including laboratory-developed tests. By the end of March 2022, QIAGEN plans to scale up production to more than 16 million tests per year, up from the current level of about 10 million.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it had won a U.S. government contract to increase the production capacity for consumables used on its NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems, an important step to support laboratory testing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This contract follows a DOD announcement in August 2021 that it and HHS had awarded QIAGEN a contract for approximately $600,000 to expand production capacity for chemical reagents. The QIAGEN site at Beverly, Massachusetts, is the center of the company’s reagent manufacturing for other Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) in the molecular testing market, including for COVID-19 tests.

“These U.S. government contracts and capacity expansions are a testament to the crucial role of PCR testing in the fight against COVID-19 and their increasing value to improving outcomes to patients,” said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area and Corporate Business Development. “QIAGEN is increasing its flexible production capabilities to ensure the availability of our PCR testing solutions for COVID-19 and other diseases where they are needed most.”

