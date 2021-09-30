checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. Partners with Aereus Technologies to Offer Next-Generation Antimicrobial Treatment for Vehicles

Patented, Antimicrobial Treatment Protects Vehicles from Harmful Bacteria Transmission, Improving Confidence in Rider Safety for Public Transit Operators

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced it has partnered with Aereus Technologies to offer its CuVerro Shield™ technology - a permanent antimicrobial treatment option for high-touch areas of Vicinity vehicles.

CuVerro Shield™, a patented non-chemical treatment helps protect transit passengers and operators from the transmittal of harmful bacteria* for the entire service life of the vehicle through standard cleaning and upkeep. Aereus' antimicrobial solutions provide a one-time copper-based application on surfaces that works 24x7, never wears off, and kills 99.9% of bacteria in two hours. CuVerro Shield™ is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) to make specific health claims.

CuVerro Shield™ will be an optional feature on all Vicinity™ Classic and Lightning™ EV buses. The technology is also available for retrofit application for all current operating fleets of Vicinity™ buses throughout North America.

"With the increasing awareness and need for antimicrobial strategies in the public space, we believe that both transit vehicle operators and passengers can benefit from CuVerro Shield™," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "Aereus Technologies has created an impressive and cost-effective solution with its non-tarnishing copper alloy technology that has permanent efficacy over the life of the vehicle. This allows our long-time customers to easily retrofit existing vehicles without a significant impact to vehicle availability."

"We are leveraging this health and safety technology enhancement for our Vicinity™ buses to position us for early leadership and growth in what we believe will become the new normal technology to deal with what has become an ongoing public health issue. We believe offering CuVerro Shield™ health and safety enhancements will add to our competitive advantages and help to further expand our market share throughout North America," concluded Trainer.

