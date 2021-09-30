checkAd

ROCCAT and Oakley Launch a New Limited-Edition ROCCAT PC Gaming Eyewear Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

Leading gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and Oakley, a leader in sport performance and optical innovation, today announced their ongoing partnership now includes the award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT. This partnership expansion follows the successful Turtle Beach and Oakley collaboration announced in January 2021 that debuted custom gaming eyewear and limited-edition co-branded sunglasses. With ROCCAT, Oakley continues its expansion of gaming eyewear developed for gamers looking for higher performance. When paired with ROCCAT’s latest PC gaming headsets, including the powerful wireless Syn Pro Air and Elo series headsets featuring Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, PC gamers will see better, hear better, and will have an advantage in vanquishing all foes on the digital battlefield.

The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection. Available now at www.roccat.com and www.oakley.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Oakley x ROCCAT Collection features Oakley’s Metalink frame in white, with ROCCAT’s iconic logo on the temples. Inside the frame lies the power of Prizm Gaming. Oakley Authentic Prescription lenses with Prizm Gaming Lens Technology provide excellent blue light filtration, allowing PC gamers to focus on the action without eye strain. The result is a purpose-inspired frame that provides vision benefits while fitting seamlessly with ROCCAT’s PC gaming headsets.

“We’re excited to continue working with Oakley to give PC gamers and ROCCAT fans another competitive advantage through precision vision and sound,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “The combination of Oakley’s groundbreaking gaming eyewear, our high-performance gaming audio, and glasses-friendly comfort has shown to be impactful, so of course we want to extend that same advantage to PC gamers.”

The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection features the Metalink RX frames, which comes in a grey and white colorway and features ROCCAT’s iconic logo on the temple. The Metalink RX frames feature headset-compatible temples to ensure they stay in place even in the most intense gaming sessions and come with a custom ROCCAT logo microbag. Gamers who wear glasses can purchase the frames from Oakley.com, and Oakley will create custom Prizm Gaming Lenses based on their prescription.

