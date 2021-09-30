Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the
“Meeting”), held in Toronto on September 13, 2021. A total of 36,933,337 common shares, representing 48.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the
meeting.
By a vote by way of verbal affirmation, five directors were elected to the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by management proxy:
|Director Nominee
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Roy Sebag
|32,272,220
|98.758
|405,787
|1.242
|Mahendra Naik
|32,267,618
|98.744
|410,389
|1.256
|James Turk
|32,011,596
|97.961
|666,411
|2.039
|Stefan Wieler
|32,110,829
|98.264
|567,178
|1.736
|Andres Finkielsztain
|32,261,637
|98.726
|416,370
|1.274
By a vote by way of verbal affirmation, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, with votes “for” totaling 36,513,831 common shares, representing 98.864% of common shares voted by way of management proxy.
About Goldmoney Inc.
Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold approximately $2.3 billion in precious metal assets. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow. In addition to the Company’s principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Menē Inc., which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.
