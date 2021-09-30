Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held in Toronto on September 13, 2021. A total of 36,933,337 common shares, representing 48.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the meeting.



By a vote by way of verbal affirmation, five directors were elected to the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by management proxy: