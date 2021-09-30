checkAd

Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 10, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after market close. On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 6608479
Outside of Canada & US – (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 6608479

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 6608479
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 6608479

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

