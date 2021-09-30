Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice
This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on September 30, 2021 and cumulative distribution paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable September 30, 2021 and the cumulative distribution paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
|
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
|
Estimated Sources of Distributions
|
|
($) Current
|
% Breakdown
|
($) Total Cumulative
|
% Breakdown of the
|
Net Investment Income
|
0.0221
|
|
37%
|
|
0.1975
|
|
38%
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
0.0000
|
|
0%
|
|
0.2530
|
|
49%
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
0.0067
|
|
11%
|
|
0.0067
|
|
1%
|
Return of Capital
|
0.0312
|
