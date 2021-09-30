BET Joins Forces With LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells to Confer a New Award Marking the Undeniable Influence of Hip Hop Artists on Mainstream Culture

Today, BET announces a new partnership with ROCK THE BELLS, the global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless hip hop, founded by LL COOL J to debut a brand new award at the 2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS. The “ ROCK THE BELLS CULTURAL INFLUENCE AWARD ” honors the massive cultural impact hip hop artistry has on popular culture, bridging the gap between all generations of hip hop lovers.

Global entertainment icon, 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, LL COOL J, will present the first-ever “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” to Grammy-Award winning rapper, producer, entrepreneur and four-time “BET Hip Hop Awards” nominee TYLER, THE CREATOR, honoring his impressive cultural contributions, talent and unbound creativity, that has cemented him as one of the most innovative forces in music.

In addition to the “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award,” Tyler, The Creator is nominated for four 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of The Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of The Year,’ and ‘Producer of The Year.’ The “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” is presented to a younger, innovative, otherworldly artist that has significantly impacted the culture — while uplifting their community. Future recipients of the award will have displayed a profound respect for Hip-Hop and have inspired others with their art and actions - elevating and pushing the culture forward. Honorees are selected via an editorial process including LL COOL J and current Rock The Bells Icons.

The 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” premieres Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

“At Rock The Bells part of our mission is to bridge the gap of Hip Hop’s rich history to the present, which is why we are thrilled to team up with BET, a company that has always been at the forefront of Black culture,'' said LL COOL J. “I am proud to honor Tyler, The Creator, with the first-ever ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award,’ which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of Hip Hop culture. His fearlessness and creativity speaks to the influence he’ll have on future Hip hop generations.”