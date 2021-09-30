checkAd

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of RGA Reinsurance Company (Chesterfield, MO), RGA Americas Reinsurance Company, Ltd (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada (Toronto, Canada) and RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (Barbados). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on the debt securities and indicative shelf ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (Chesterfield, MO) [NYSE: RGA]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect RGA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

RGA’s balance sheet strength remains solid, and its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Model (BCAR), despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. RGA had bolstered its balance sheet strength over the past year by ceasing share repurchases and completing a $500 million common stock offering, resulting in a record level of cash and cash equivalents within the organization at year-end 2020. As a result, financial leverage declined over the past year to approximately 22%, which is well within AM Best’s guidelines for the current rating. Additional factors supporting RGA’s very strong balance sheet strength assessment are its significant operating cash flows, good financial flexibility and a high quality investment portfolio. AM Best notes that RGA experienced only modest amount of impairments and downgrades within its investment portfolio during the past year.

RGA also benefits from its leading market positions in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia with approximately 45% of revenues coming from international operations. While overall new business production was negatively impacted by the pandemic, AM Best notes that overall premiums and assumed life insurance inforce have increased in each of the past five years, primarily driven by growth in all geographic areas of its traditional reinsurance segment, and particularly in Asia. The company’s innovative culture and track record of providing new innovative solutions to the insurance industry is also a factor in its favorable business profile assessment.

