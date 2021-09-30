Noront Issues Shares in Full Satisfaction Of US$15 Million Convertible Debenture

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOT) announces the issuance of 96,150,000 common shares of the Company (the “Conversion Shares”) in full satisfaction of its US$15 million amended and restated loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) held by Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd. (Wyloo). The number of shares were derived using the USD – CAD exchange rate on the day prior to the effective date of conversion being September 22, 2021 and using the conversion price of $0.20 per share as stipulated in the Loan Agreement.



The Company will also be paying the final interest payment due under the loan agreement of $350,789 for the period from July 1, 2021 to September 22, 2021 by the delivery of 468,969 common shares of the Company (the “Interest Shares”) at an effective price of $0.748 per Interest Share, subject to Exchange acceptance. The Interest Shares will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on February 2, 2022.