Itafos Announces Sulfuric Acid Supply Disruption

Conda fulfills approximately 40% of its sulfuric acid requirements from volumes produced internally and approximately 60% from a combination of volumes received from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine under a long-term supply agreement and volumes procured from other third party producers. On September 28, 2021, Rio Tinto announced that it has declared force majeure on shipments of copper cathode and sulfuric acid from its Kennecott mine after the smelter was shut down on September 21, 2021 following a release of molten copper materials. According to the announcement, Rio Tinto is currently assessing the work needed to safely restart operations at the smelter and is working closely with their customers to minimize any impacts.

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today a disruption in sulfuric acid supply to Conda from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine.

The Company has been and will continue working to mitigate potential adverse effects of the disruption in sulfuric acid supply to Conda from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine. In addition, the Company is evaluating the overall expected impact of such sulfuric acid supply disruption, including whether an update on its guidance for 2021 is warranted.

