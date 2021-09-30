Kindred Is Latest to Stop Online Gambling Services to Dutch Citizens Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 23:02 | | 73 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 23:02 | (PLX AI) – Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens.Kindred to apply for the Dutch license during Q4Kindred will now seek further clarification on the intention of the Dutch government and the KSA"We look forward to receiving our … (PLX AI) – Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens.Kindred to apply for the Dutch license during Q4Kindred will now seek further clarification on the intention of the Dutch government and the KSA"We look forward to receiving our … (PLX AI) – Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens.

Kindred to apply for the Dutch license during Q4

Kindred will now seek further clarification on the intention of the Dutch government and the KSA

"We look forward to receiving our Dutch license during 2022, and thereby positively contribute to the Dutch society as a valued expert in achieving a sustainable gambling market", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO Kindred Group Kindred Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Kindred Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer