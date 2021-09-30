Discover Financial Services Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on October 20, 2021, and Conference Call on October 21, 2021

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.