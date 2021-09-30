ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is ranked No. 1 in the Highway market from the 2021 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. ENR ranks the largest U.S.-based public and private companies in major market sectors and is widely regarded as the industry’s leading trade publication.

“We are very happy to be recognized by ENR as the number one highway contractor and among the top twenty-five of the ENR Top Contractors List,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “After an unprecedented year filled with uncertainty and adversity, one thing remained constant: the unwavering hard work and dedication of our people, coupled with a company-wide focus on safety and sustainability. We appreciate the recognition from ENR and look forward to creating more lasting impacts with our work in the future.”