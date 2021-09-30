checkAd

ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is ranked No. 1 in the Highway market from the 2021 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. ENR ranks the largest U.S.-based public and private companies in major market sectors and is widely regarded as the industry’s leading trade publication.

“We are very happy to be recognized by ENR as the number one highway contractor and among the top twenty-five of the ENR Top Contractors List,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “After an unprecedented year filled with uncertainty and adversity, one thing remained constant: the unwavering hard work and dedication of our people, coupled with a company-wide focus on safety and sustainability. We appreciate the recognition from ENR and look forward to creating more lasting impacts with our work in the future.”

In addition to ranking No. 25 in ENR’s Top 400 Contractors List, Granite’s 2021 ENR Top Contractors Sourcebook rankings are as follows:

#1 Highways

#2 Sanitary and Storm Sewers

#3 Mining

#4 Dams and Reservoirs

#4 Domestic Heavy Contractors

#4 Water Supply

#6 Transportation

#6 Sewerage and Solid Waste

#6 Water Treatment and Desalination Plants

#7 Bridges

#10 Mass Transit and Rail

#10 Solar

#18 Government Offices

#21 Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

#23 Airports, Including Terminals

#23 Fossil Fuel

#35 New Contracts

#35 Power

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

