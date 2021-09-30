checkAd

Sproutly Enters into LOI with Kingston Cannabis Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 23:30  |  78   |   |   

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”), announces it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for the formation of a commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis Inc. (“KCI”), a Health Canada Licensed Producer to launch its cannabis-infused beverages through a co-packing arrangement with KCI. KCI’s affiliate, Kingston Aluminum Technologies Inc. (“KAT”) will provide custom designed aluminum packaging for Sproutly’s products. In addition, KCI and Sproutly will collaborate on the consumer evaluation of Sproutly’s formulations that are made using ingredients produced by the proprietary APP cannabis processing technology.

Sproutly will leverage KCI’s co-packing expertise to launch the Company’s Infuz2O ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in calendar Q1 2022. Sproutly’s RTDs will be the first on the market with an all natural (no chemicals or harsh physical extraction processes used), whole-plant, water-soluble, true-to-strain beverage that will provide consumers with a consistent and predictable onset and offset experience. The Company’s RTDs will be sold in crafted aluminum bottles made possible only with KAT’s proprietary aluminum extrusion technology.

KCI has also been recently awarded a research license from Health Canada to conduct focus group studies on cannabis-infused beverage products from its facility in Kingston, Ontario. Sproutly and KCI are working together to launch the first of consumer focus group study before the end of October, where participants will be able to try some of Sproutly’s first RTD products.

“This relationship will allow us to launch our beverages made with our proprietary Infuz2O extract in distinct, environmentally friendly aluminum containers with unique internal coating for better preservation of cannabis products,” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “Additionally, we will utilize KCI’s research license to test our product formulations and select our 3.0 beverages for features that are preferred in consumer products that will deliver a true to strain, whole plant experience.”

“Our companies are committed to a green future with products that will benefit both the community and consumer as a whole. We’re fortunate to work in conjunction with Sproutly to forge new products and partnerships that will have taste and appeal,” said Jonathan Pilon, President of KCI.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly is positioning to become a leading supplier of proprietary cannabis ingredients, brands, and customized formulations for the cannabis beverage and edibles marketplaces in Canada, Europe, Australia, and other international markets. Our proprietary natural water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils are designed to deliver true to strain whole plant experiences to new consumers and cannabis connoisseurs alike, ushering in the Cannabis 3.0 revolution. Sproutly will enter into partnerships with globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, brand recognition, distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency in major commercial territories around the world.

Seite 1 von 3
Sproutly Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sproutly Enters into LOI with Kingston Cannabis Inc. Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”), announces it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for the formation of a commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis Inc. (“KCI”), a Health Canada Licensed …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Sproutly Completes Shares for Debt Settlement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Sproutly Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten