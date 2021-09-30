Sproutly Enters into LOI with Kingston Cannabis Inc.

Sproutly will leverage KCI’s co-packing expertise to launch the Company’s Infuz2O ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in calendar Q1 2022. Sproutly’s RTDs will be the first on the market with an all natural (no chemicals or harsh physical extraction processes used), whole-plant, water-soluble, true-to-strain beverage that will provide consumers with a consistent and predictable onset and offset experience. The Company’s RTDs will be sold in crafted aluminum bottles made possible only with KAT’s proprietary aluminum extrusion technology.

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”), announces it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for the formation of a commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis Inc. (“KCI”), a Health Canada Licensed Producer to launch its cannabis-infused beverages through a co-packing arrangement with KCI. KCI’s affiliate, Kingston Aluminum Technologies Inc. (“KAT”) will provide custom designed aluminum packaging for Sproutly’s products. In addition, KCI and Sproutly will collaborate on the consumer evaluation of Sproutly’s formulations that are made using ingredients produced by the proprietary APP cannabis processing technology.

KCI has also been recently awarded a research license from Health Canada to conduct focus group studies on cannabis-infused beverage products from its facility in Kingston, Ontario. Sproutly and KCI are working together to launch the first of consumer focus group study before the end of October, where participants will be able to try some of Sproutly’s first RTD products.

“This relationship will allow us to launch our beverages made with our proprietary Infuz2O extract in distinct, environmentally friendly aluminum containers with unique internal coating for better preservation of cannabis products,” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “Additionally, we will utilize KCI’s research license to test our product formulations and select our 3.0 beverages for features that are preferred in consumer products that will deliver a true to strain, whole plant experience.”

“Our companies are committed to a green future with products that will benefit both the community and consumer as a whole. We’re fortunate to work in conjunction with Sproutly to forge new products and partnerships that will have taste and appeal,” said Jonathan Pilon, President of KCI.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly is positioning to become a leading supplier of proprietary cannabis ingredients, brands, and customized formulations for the cannabis beverage and edibles marketplaces in Canada, Europe, Australia, and other international markets. Our proprietary natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils are designed to deliver true to strain whole plant experiences to new consumers and cannabis connoisseurs alike, ushering in the Cannabis 3.0 revolution. Sproutly will enter into partnerships with globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, brand recognition, distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency in major commercial territories around the world.