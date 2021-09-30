checkAd

Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2021 third-quarter earnings release and conference call dates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces it will release its 2021 third-quarter earnings on Monday, October 25, 2021, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown's third-quarter 2021 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown's website at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to www.bbinsurance.com and click on "Investor Relations" and then "Calendar of Events."

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be available commencing two hours after the end of the live broadcast until 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 26, 2021. To access this replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and, when prompted, enter replay access code 9164382. Audio will also be archived on Brown & Brown's website, www.bbinsurance.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to "Investor Relations" and click on "Calendar of Events."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our third-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our third-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770





