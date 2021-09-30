checkAd

Crew Energy Announces October 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Lineup

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 23:33  |  39   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR, OTC: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer focused in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, today announced that the Company will present at the Microcap Rodeo Fall Harvest Investor Conference on October 5th, 2021, and the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Conference on October 6th, 2021.

Microcap Rodeo Fall Harvest Investor Conference

Senior management of Crew is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. MST (12:00 pm EST), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day on October 7th and 8th.

Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Mr. Dale Shwed, Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6th at 2:15 p.m. MST (4:15 pm EST), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day on October 5th and 6th.

We look forward to continued engagement with the investment community and to participate in ongoing profile-building opportunities such as these upcoming events. For further information about Crew Energy and our upcoming events, please visit our website at www.crewenergy.com.

About Crew Energy Inc.

Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:        

Dale Shwed, President and CEO Phone: (403) 266-2088
Email: investor@crewenergy.com
John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crew Energy Announces October 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Lineup CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR, OTC: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer focused in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...