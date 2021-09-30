EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA DISCLOSES ITS HALF-2021 FINANCIALS 30-Sep-2021 / 23:56 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30September 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) todayannounced the disclosure of its half-2021 financials.

Highlights



The Group did not generate revenue during the first six months of 2021 (previous period: revenue of TUSD 46.8);Cost of sales were TUSD 107.9 (previous period: TUSD 138.4), with a decrease mainly due to the overall cost optimization process started by end of 2019 on the intellectual properties' portfolio and the laboratory operations;Operating expenses were TUSD 558.5 (previous period: TUSD 444.4), mainly for general and administration purposes, increased due to Combination-driven expenses.

The EBITDA as adjusted (before impairment charge) and EBIT figures amount to TUSD -264.3 (previous period: TUSD -481.6) and TUSD -291.3 (previous period: -544.6) respectively. The change compared to the previous period is mainly due to the recognition of fair value gains on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss for TUSD 245.2 and gains from the sale of certain tangible assets for TUSD 64.5, both presented as 'other gains' in the statement of profit or loss.

The net loss for the period is TUSD 291.5 (previous period: TUSD 547.3), representing a basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.012 and USD 0.011 respectively (previous period: basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.022).

As of 30 June 2021, the Group held non-current assets for TUSD 387.3 and current assets for TUSD 168.7 (31 December 2020: TUSD 441.6 and TUSD 289.5 respectively), with no changes due to relevant events;The Group's current liabilities were TUSD 733.2 (31 December 2020: TUSD 24.4 and TUSD 522.2 of non-current and current liabilities respectively), the overall increase in current liabilities mainly due to financial debts in the form of loans, CARES Act (US) based loans and liabilities in the form of derivative financial instruments related to the Negma transaction.