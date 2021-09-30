checkAd

EQS-Adhoc IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA DISCLOSES ITS HALF-2021 FINANCIALS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 23:56  |  54   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA DISCLOSES ITS HALF-2021 FINANCIALS

30-Sep-2021 / 23:56 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA DISCLOSES ITS HALF-2021 FINANCIALS

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30September 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) todayannounced the disclosure of its half-2021 financials.

Highlights

The Group did not generate revenue during the first six months of 2021 (previous period: revenue of TUSD 46.8);Cost of sales were TUSD 107.9 (previous period: TUSD 138.4), with a decrease mainly due to the overall cost optimization process started by end of 2019 on the intellectual properties' portfolio and the laboratory operations;Operating expenses were TUSD 558.5 (previous period: TUSD 444.4), mainly for general and administration purposes, increased due to Combination-driven expenses.

The EBITDA as adjusted (before impairment charge) and EBIT figures amount to TUSD -264.3 (previous period: TUSD -481.6) and TUSD -291.3 (previous period: -544.6) respectively. The change compared to the previous period is mainly due to the recognition of fair value gains on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss for TUSD 245.2 and gains from the sale of certain tangible assets for TUSD 64.5, both presented as 'other gains' in the statement of profit or loss.

The net loss for the period is TUSD 291.5 (previous period: TUSD 547.3), representing a basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.012 and USD 0.011 respectively (previous period: basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.022).

As of 30 June 2021, the Group held non-current assets for TUSD 387.3 and current assets for TUSD 168.7 (31 December 2020: TUSD 441.6 and TUSD 289.5 respectively), with no changes due to relevant events;The Group's current liabilities were TUSD 733.2 (31 December 2020: TUSD 24.4 and TUSD 522.2 of non-current and current liabilities respectively), the overall increase in current liabilities mainly due to financial debts in the form of loans, CARES Act (US) based loans and liabilities in the form of derivative financial instruments related to the Negma transaction.

Seite 1 von 4
IGEA Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA DISCLOSES ITS HALF-2021 FINANCIALS EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA DISCLOSES ITS HALF-2021 FINANCIALS 30-Sep-2021 / 23:56 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Northern Data veröffentlicht im Rahmen der Vorlage der vorläufigen IFRS-Zahlen für 2020 die ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap reicht ersten kommunalen Antrag für den Standort von ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG and CHIP Hospital Málaga Announce Collaboration Agreement for the Commercial Treatment ...
DGAP-News: Die MBH Corporation PLC präsentiert stark verbesserte Geschäftszahlen im Vergleich zu 2020 mit ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data veröffentlicht vorläufige IFRS-Zahlen für 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Journal of Wound Care, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner Announced Second Favorable Safety Report for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd beteiligt sich am JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21EQS-Adhoc: IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs