Stamps.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Thoma Bravo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021   

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) (the “Company”), a leading provider of e-commerce shipping solutions, today announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

Under the terms of the merger agreement announced on July 9, 2021, Stamps.com stockholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of Stamps.com common stock they own.

Approximately 77.9% of the shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of the close of business on August 26, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, voted to adopt the Merger Agreement.

The proposed transaction is expected to close the week of October 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and may relate to future events or the Company’s anticipated results, business strategies or capital requirements, among other things, all of which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions. Important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of the Company to consummate the proposed transaction with Thoma Bravo on a timely basis or at all, including: the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction; the risk of disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the risk of negative side effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of the Company’s common stock or on the Company’s operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction; and competitive factors, including competitive responses to the transaction and changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict.

