Lordstown Motors and Hon Hai Technology Group Announce Agreement in Principle

Partnership to work jointly on scalable electric vehicle programs at Lordstown Motors’ assembly plant in Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors”) (Nasdaq: RIDE), a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, and global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE: 2317), today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Beyond certain customary provisions, the Agreement is non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. The parties on the same date have entered into a subscription agreement, under which Foxconn will purchase approximately $50 million of Lordstown Motors’ common stock directly from Lordstown Motors at a price of $6.8983 per share, the average daily volume adjusted price over the past 15 trading days prior to the execution of the Agreement in Principle. Foxconn has agreed to retain these shares for a specified period.



The agreement between both companies would allow Lordstown Motors to leverage the technology and manufacturing expertise of Foxconn, as Lordstown Motors pursues the production of electric vehicles at its Ohio facility. The goal of the partnership is to present both Lordstown Motors and Foxconn with increased market opportunities in scalable electric vehicle production in North America.

The Agreement provides as follows: