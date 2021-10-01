Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa and the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit in October. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Panel: Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET