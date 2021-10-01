Lordstown Motors Provides Production and Financial Update
LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors” or the “Company”), a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial
fleet market, today announced that the Company and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE: 2317) have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on electric vehicle programs in the
Company’s assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. In connection with this announcement, the Company is today updating its production plan and financial outlook.
Production of the Endurance - The Lordstown Motors team continues to move forward with its plan to build a limited number of vehicles for testing, validation, verification and regulatory approvals during the balance of 2021 and the first part of 2022. In light of the Foxconn agreement, the Company will evaluate the potential impact of the parties’ contract manufacturing relationship on commercial production, supply chain opportunities with Foxconn and the appropriate integration and timing of the parties’ operations teams and will provide an update on its production plan during our upcoming Q3 2021 earnings call currently slated for mid-November. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
Financial outlook - The Company is updating its 2021 financial outlook last provided during its Q2 2021 earnings call, as follows:
- Capital expenditures – unchanged in total from $375 to $400 million, including changes in timing of tooling and equipment purchases and the inclusion of forecasted soft tooling expense purchases previously included in R&D expense.
- SG&A expenditures - $105 to $120 million, up from $95 to $105 million, primarily due to higher legal and professional fees.
- R&D expenditures - $320 to $340 million, up from $310 to $320 million, largely due to increased prototyping and pre-production expenses, reduced by the impact of moving forecasted soft tooling expense to capital expenditures as mentioned above.
- Cash balance on September 30, 2021 - $210 to $240 million, down from $225 to $275 million, which includes approximately $20 million of proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s Equity Purchase Agreement in August and September but excludes proceeds from Foxconn’s purchase of $50 million of the Company’s common stock as announced today.
These updated financial projections regarding pre-production expenses may be affected by numerous factors, including the results of validation and regulatory testing, supply chain constraints and delays, and the timing of tooling and equipment purchases. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
