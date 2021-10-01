Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) publicly traded securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until November 29, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit charges Hyzon Motors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit was commenced on September 30, 2021 in the Western District of New York and is captioned Kauffmann v. Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-06612.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 29, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On February 9, 2021, Hyzon Motors issued a press release entitled “Hyzon Motors, the Leading Hydrogen Fuel Cell Heavy Vehicle Company, Announces Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation; Combined Company Expected to be Listed on Nasdaq.” On July 16, 2021, the merger between Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation – a special purpose acquisition vehicle, also known as a “SPAC” or blank-check company – and Hyzon Motors USA Inc. f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. closed. On that date, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation changed its name to Hyzon Motors Inc. and on July 19, 2021, Hyzon Motors common stock began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “HYZN” and Hyzon Motors warrants began trading under the ticker symbol “HYZNW.” Before the merger, Hyzon Motors securities traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “DCRBU” for Units, “DCRB” for common stock, and “DCRBW” for warrants.

The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Hyzon Motors was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (ii) Hyzon Motors could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.