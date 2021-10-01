checkAd

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) (“Ardelyx”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/ardelyx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&ut ....

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing first-in-class medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease. This includes patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia; and CKD patients and/or heart failure patients with elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia.

In June 2020, the defendants submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Ardelyx’s lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. According to Ardelyx, tenapanor has “a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3, or NHE3.” If approved, tenapanor “would be the first therapy for phosphate management that blocks phosphorus absorption at the primary pathway of uptake[,]” and “could greatly improve patient adherence and compliance with one single pill dosed twice daily in contrast to current therapies where typically multiple pills are taken before every meal.” Thus, tenapanor was widely touted by the defendants.

The Class Period commences on August 6, 2020, when Ardelyx issued a press release announcing that it submitted an NDA to the FDA for the review of tenapanor as a first-in-class therapy to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The FDA accepted Ardelyx’s NDA in September 2020 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA’s acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called “successful” Phase 3 studies.

