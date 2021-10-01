Five9 and Zoom Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that its merger agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has been terminated by mutual agreement. The agreement did not receive the requisite number of votes from Five9 shareholders to approve the merger with Zoom. Five9 will continue to operate as a standalone publicly traded company.

Zoom and Five9 will continue the partnership that was in place prior to the announcement, which includes support for integrations between their respective Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions and joint go-to-market efforts.