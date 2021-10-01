Five9 Poised to Continue to Transform Customer Engagement and Drive Industry-Leading Growth and Profitability for Shareholders as Standalone Company
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today highlighted its strong foundation and the significant opportunity ahead as a standalone company.
“Five9 has built an industry-leading and differentiated cloud contact center platform that has transformed the way businesses engage with their customers,” said Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer of Five9. “Over the past few months, we have continued to execute relentlessly in the market. With a focus on product innovation, excellence in go-to-market execution and a strong and evolving partner ecosystem, we continue to strengthen our relationships with customers and bring new businesses onto the Five9 platform. We also hosted our largest ever annual CX Summit and, this week, were recognized by expert industry analysts as having the best application of Artificial Intelligence. The contact center is the new front door for business and, as the market shifts from on-premises to cloud and digital transformation accelerates, we believe we are positioned to build on this momentum and grow market share.”
Mr. Trollope continued, “We had the opportunity to engage extensively with our shareholders since our transaction announcement. We greatly appreciate their feedback and confidence in Five9’s future prospects and share their views regarding the significant potential for value creation as a standalone company. We look forward to sharing additional information on our plans to deliver continued industry outperformance and profitable growth in connection with our third quarter financial results on November 8 and Financial Analyst Day on November 18.”
Five9 has a strong foundation and clear plan to build on its momentum:
- Capitalize on favorable market dynamics and the enterprise opportunity: Five9 is well positioned as customers focus on business agility in the move to the cloud and seek AI-driven automation to increase efficiency in the contact center. The resulting savings are especially appealing to larger enterprises, which need to scale efficiently. Five9 has successfully capitalized on this opportunity, driving sustained 30%+ year-over-year enterprise subscription revenue growth. Enterprise customers now represent 84% of total revenues, up from 60% at the Company’s 2014 IPO, and Five9 is poised for continued strong growth by continuing to expand into the up-market opportunity.
- Innovate and expand the Five9 platform to meet and anticipate customers’ evolving needs: Five9 maintains its competitive advantage by continuing to evolve its products to meet and anticipate customers’ changing needs. Innovations and enhancements in the Company’s products have enabled businesses to deliver a more seamless experience for both their customers and their agents and supervisors. The latest set of offerings is focused on helping businesses leverage the power of a Digital Workforce through AI-enabled Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) and AI-assisted live agents.
- Continue investment in go-to-market execution: With significant investments in its go-to-market team, Five9 has ensured that it is fully capitalizing on the market opportunity. This includes both North America and International investments across direct sales and the extended partner ecosystem of channel partners, master agents, value added resellers, system integrators and technology partners. The Company will continue to invest in expanding and strengthening its go-to-market capabilities and building upon the trust it has developed with customers as shown by its consistently high 80%+ NPS scores for professional services.
Five9 is confident in its ability to deliver continued value across its stakeholder groups and looks forward to sharing more information in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results and Financial Analyst Day. Additional details can be found below.
