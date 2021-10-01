Five9 Poised to Continue to Transform Customer Engagement and Drive Industry-Leading Growth and Profitability for Shareholders as Standalone Company

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today highlighted its strong foundation and the significant opportunity ahead as a standalone company.

“Five9 has built an industry-leading and differentiated cloud contact center platform that has transformed the way businesses engage with their customers,” said Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer of Five9. “Over the past few months, we have continued to execute relentlessly in the market. With a focus on product innovation, excellence in go-to-market execution and a strong and evolving partner ecosystem, we continue to strengthen our relationships with customers and bring new businesses onto the Five9 platform. We also hosted our largest ever annual CX Summit and, this week, were recognized by expert industry analysts as having the best application of Artificial Intelligence. The contact center is the new front door for business and, as the market shifts from on-premises to cloud and digital transformation accelerates, we believe we are positioned to build on this momentum and grow market share.”