checkAd

KKR to Acquire Probe CX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 01:02  |  68   |   |   

Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan and other shareholders of Probe CX (“Probe” or the “Company”) today announced they have entered into an agreement under which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Probe alongside existing management. The investment will be used to further fuel Probe’s robust growth and strengthen its digital capabilities to enhance its service offering to customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930006031/en/

Probe is a leading provider of customer experience (“CX”) and business process outsourcing (“BPO”) solutions based in Australia. Probe was founded by Co-chairman Rodney Kagan in 1979 and is now the largest provider of outsourced CX and BPO services in Australia and New Zealand, with more than 600 clients and over 15,000 staff located in its 33 offices across the globe.

Andrew Hume, CEO of Probe, said: “Customer experience is truly at the heart of our business. Through our intelligent, tailored solutions, Probe enables companies to consistently deliver positive and enriching experiences to their customers. With this mission in mind, we are really excited to welcome KKR as a shareholder and value-added strategic partner, as their experience in transforming CX and BPO companies globally will be invaluable in our next phase of growth.”

Gareth Woodbridge, Managing Director at KKR, said: “We are excited to work closely with Andrew and his team to expand Probe CX’s leading market position. We look forward to leveraging KKR’s industry and operational expertise to help accelerate Probe CX’s growth plans and to scale its digital services capabilities and footprint for the benefit of its customers.”

Rodney Kagan, Founder of Probe, said: “It is with much pride and joy that after 43 years I can see Probe continue as the leader in the customer experience and outsourcing industry. Probe’s success has always been to surround itself with the most brilliant, committed, and professional team. I am so passionate for Probe’s future and feel very excited to see KKR help take the Company to the next level on its global journey.”

Jonathon Pearce, Managing Partner of Quadrant Private Equity, said: “Probe is a fantastic business led by an exceptional team which has been at the forefront of digital innovation. Over the past 18 months Probe has continued to ensure customers and consumers received the highest quality support despite the external challenges. Now, with KKR’s global reach and capabilities, we believe the business will continue to grow and enhance its service offerings for customers in the years ahead.”

Seite 1 von 3
KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR to Acquire Probe CX Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan and other shareholders of Probe CX (“Probe” or the “Company”) today announced they have entered into an agreement under which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Probe alongside existing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21KKR-Sponsored Virescent Infrastructure Raises INR4.6 bn in India’s First Renewable Energy InvIT from AIMCo and other investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Springer-Chef Döpfner sieht in Zukauf Politico krisenunabhängiges Modell
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21KKR Invests in 400 Summer Street Joint Venture in Boston Seaport
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Kissigs Kloogschieterei: Kurze Gedankenspiele über die Schieflage bei China Evergrande, Konjunktursorgen und den Run der Private-Equity-Giganten wie KKR, Apollo Global Management und Blackstone auf Lebensversicherer und deren Float
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
17.09.21KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint in Atlanta with Acquisition by KREST
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21KKR Grows Self-Storage Portfolio with New Acquisitions in Major Sun Belt Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21KKR and Cornerstone Companies, Inc. Establish Joint Venture to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21KKR Appoints Kerryann Benjamin as Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten