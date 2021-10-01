checkAd

Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 01:11  |  76   |   |   

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), is pleased to share its fall investor conference schedule.Fall Harvest Best IdeasOctober 6-8Nanalysis is scheduled to present …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), is pleased to share its fall investor conference schedule.

Foto: Accesswire

Fall Harvest Best Ideas

October 6-8

Nanalysis is scheduled to present virtually at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas conference on Oct 6 at 11:30 - 12:00 MT. One-on-one meetings with management will be held throughout the conference Oct 6-8. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay HERE.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz HERE. investors can REGISTER HERE.

LD Micro Main Event

October 12-13

Nanalysis will be attending the in-person LD Micro Main event in Los Angeles CA on Oct 12-13. Nanalysis has been asked to open the show and will be presenting at 9:30 MT on Oct 12. One-on-one meetings, lunch, and dinner meetings with management will be available throughout the conference and a virtual presentation will be recorded in advance and made available to investors.

To receive additional information, to schedule a one-on-one meeting, or register for the conference, please email Mary Manzella HERE.

Capital Events Marketing - Scottsdale

October 22-24

Nanalysis will be attending the in-person Capital Events Marketing investor conference in Scottsdale AZ on Oct 22-24. One-on-one meetings, lunch, and dinner meetings with management will be available throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, to schedule a one-on-one meeting, or register for the conference, please email Howard Fitch HERE.

We will be looking to add engagements throughout the fall as our story continues to gain traction. We will keep investors informed of any opportunities top engage directly with management as they arise and more information about Nanalysis can always be obtained by reaching out to our Investor Relations manager, Matt Sellers. Email address HERE.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ‘1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE.

SOURCE: Nanalysis Scientific Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666352/Nanalysis-Fall-Investor-Presentation ...

Nanalysis Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), is pleased to share its fall investor conference schedule.Fall Harvest Best IdeasOctober 6-8Nanalysis is scheduled to present …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen