BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Rob Telson VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing and CFO Ken Scarince have been invited to copresent at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference October 5 at 10:30 a.m. PDT, October 6 at 1:30 a.m. AWST, October 6 at 3:30 a.m. AEST. The presentation will be available for viewing at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43019

Best Ideas is a virtual conference that brings together the Top 35 ideas from the buy side. Companies invited to present at the conference were recommended by qualified institutional investors. The Company’s 25-minute presentation will discuss how BrainChip is delivering the next generation of artificial intelligence at the Edge. In addition to the Company’s presentation, company representatives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which is being held October 5 through 8.

“BrainChip is a global technology company that is revolutionizing Edge AI applications with our event domain neural processor and comprehensive development environment,” said Scarince. “I look forward to sharing with attendees of the Best Ideas Conference how we plan to achieve long-term success through maintaining innovation in key areas of artificial intelligence, semiconductor design, software development and technology to provide value to all of our shareholders, customers and employees.”

BrainChip’s Akida is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings Artificial Intelligence to the Edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. Akida is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

Investors interested in attending the Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference can register here.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

